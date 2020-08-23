Medicare information webinar Tuesday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online "Welcome to Medicare" educational webinar at 6 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions for people getting ready for Medicare.
It is for information only and no solicitations will be made. Topics include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.
To register, go to www.mymedicareclass.com or call 336-778-1070.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email Info@shepherdscenter.org.
Intro to Medicare webinars
Compass Financial Services will offer free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Shepherd’s Center August activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering:
• Line dancing with Brenda Holcomb on Zoom, 10 a.m. every other Tuesday. Free. Email Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for Zoom meeting information.
• Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit, Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Park Amphitheater. Sandy Seeber will be the instructor. Park in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
• Scattergories, 1-2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for the Zoom meeting information.
• Learn to play chess on Zoom, 1 p.m. Friday for the basics of chess. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting in-formation.
• The Space Diet, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, a 30-minute presentation on organizing, sorting and purging a house, pre-sented by Becky Nguyen, a community relations specialist with Caring Transitions of Winston-Salem. Free. Contact Kristin Lar-son at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for the Zoom meeting information.
Tools for Caregivers course to be online
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem is now accepting registration for an online Powerful Tools for Caregivers class, a seven-week course for people caring for a loved one.
Classes will take place on Zoom from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 28.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Early registration is recommended.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217.
Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program for the 18th consecutive year to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults.
To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, and your card will be linked from August to May.
To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/adventures-in-learning.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization's programs to assist seniors in the community.
To learn more, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars Sept. 3
McCall Insurance Services will hold free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
