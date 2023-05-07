Military officers association to meet

The Military Officers of America Association will meet Tuesday at Salem Glen Country Club, 1000 Glen Day Drive, Clemmons. A social hour with cash bar begins at 5:45 p.m. Dinner and a program will follow. The cost is $25. Dress is business casual.

The meeting will feature the annual JROTC scholarship awards ceremony. After the scholarship presentations, J.W. (Butch) Hall, Ph.D. history will give a presentation about World War I and World War II.

Reservations can be made by calling Jerry Johnson at (541) 280-5950 or gaucho.johnson@gmail.com.

All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.

Caregiver support group meetings set

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a Caregiver Support Group at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (upper level), 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

A trained facilitator provides a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

For more information or to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms, or call 800-272-3900.

Virtual AgingWell Series planned for Tuesday

The AgingWell Series will be presented from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The series is sponsored by the Wake Forest School of Medicine, the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.

Emily Matney, RN CDCES, Diabetes Education Program Coordinator, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, will discuss “How to Thrive with Diabetes.”

Michael Spencer, the executive Chef at Rooster’s A Noble Grill, will show how simple it is to create a refreshing enhanced Caesar salad complete with either grilled chicken or shrimp and of course their signature Caesar salad dressing.

Rachel Watson, the senior director of education, engagement, and Inclusion with the Winston-Salem Symphony, as she shares the wide array of musical offerings that are scheduled for the upcoming months and beyond.

Participation is free but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.

It is important for first-time attendees to register so that you will receive the follow-up information from each program that includes recipes from the cooking demonstrations and notes from the presentations.

Volunteers needed at Shepherd’s Center

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers with plumbing skills to assist with minor repairs in the homes of older adults. Mileage reimbursement provided.

Become a part of the minor home repair team at the Shepherd’s Center. Contact Cheryl Lane, the volunteer coordinator, at clane@shepherdscenter.org, or call 336-748-0217.

Caregiver respite program planned

The It’s All About You Caregiver Program of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the Family Caregiver Support Program will have a nature walk and outdoor lunch at Gateway Nature Preserve. The program will be May 18. The rain date is May 25.

Participants should meet in the parking lot of the Nature Reserve, 1490 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. There will be a walk on the ½-mile path to Salem Creek. Lunch will be at noon and reservations are required.

The registration deadline is May 15. With prior arrangements, in-home care may be available through ComForCare Home Care.

For more information about the program and how to register, contact Carol Ann Harris, charris@shepherdscenter.org or 336-748-0217.

Opening Minds Through Art seeks volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to assist with Opening Minds Through Arts. Volunteers are paired with older adults who have dementia to create abstract art projects that engage the mind and break through cognitive barriers for a new level of expression.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Tyler Smith at 336-721-6961 or email tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org.

Friends of the Central Library to hold sale

The Friends of the Central Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale May 19-21 at the library, 660 W. Fifth St. Admission is free.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20 and 1-4 p.m. May 21.

On May 21 items will be half price or $5 per bag; some exclusions apply.

A special preview sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m. May 18. Registration and a $25 entry fee required.

The sale will include books, DVDs, CDs and other media in good condition. There is also a large selection of graphic novels, manga and parent-teacher resources.

Proceeds will benefit the library’s programs including the Children’s Summer Reading Program.

For more information, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-327-7888.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 23 on Zoom through computer and phone access.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Group focused on aging needs volunteers

Age-Friendly Forsyth needs additional members for its Community Engagement Council.

AFF works with older adults and community groups to improve the quality of life for older adults.

Members of the CEC are liaisons for a particular area of the county. They meet with county residents and listen to their needs and concerns.

Members are more than 60 years of age or the caregiver of an adult more than 60. They should also want to serve their community and bring their messages to monthly meetings.

For more information, contact John D. Lee, the AFF executive director, at john@agefriendlyforsyth.org.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room.

Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Senior Services needs delivery volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Tyler Smith by email at tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-6961.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group sets monthly meeting

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is a support group offered by Senior Services and designed for older adults in Forsyth County, aged 55 and over who are raising a minor relative.

It meets the third Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

For more information or to register, call or email Frandee Nichols, kinship care coordinator, at 336-721-6952 or email fnichols@seniorservicesinc.org.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volunteer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino Community Services, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King Senior Center.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There also is a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcol-lege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for May

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during May.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org for more information or Zoom information. Many of the activities will be at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or around the county at outreach locations.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Euchre card game. Free.

2 p.m. Mondays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay, meets at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Intermediate bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

10 a.m. May 16, and 30: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story, but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com. Donations suggested.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside Shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. May 17, and 31: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

9:30 a.m. Thursdays: Chair yoga for Everybody with Sue Evans, accessible chair yoga for all, safe for beginners. The cost is $5 per class.

5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Drums available or bring your own. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries is serving meals in the dining room and needs volunteers to help with the meals. The ministry will provide in-person and to-go meals.

The lunch shift Mondays through Saturdays for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift every day is from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing an N95 mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen with an adult.

Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.