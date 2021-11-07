Aging Matters: Military officers association to meet

Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be somewhat computer proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail oriented, and have a willingness to learn. This is an opportunity to help others, work with like-minded individuals, develop new skills, and have a rewarding experience.

Volunteers are also needed to schedule appointments and to verify identification and taxpayer information before assignment to a tax preparer. Training is required, and tax preparers must pass an exam to be certified.

To complete an application go to www.aarp.org/taxaide and hit “Sign Up Today.”

AARP Tax-Aide operates in a safe environment in which all volunteers are vaccinated.

For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-955-1062 or Andy Surasky at 336-777-6189. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the reason you are calling.

Help with Medicare open enrollment

The annual Medicare open enrollment is taking place through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally, as much as possible, through telephone or other virtual means during the annual enrollment period.