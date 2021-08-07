Aging Matters: New program combats loneliness in seniors

A Phone Pal can expect a weekly phone call.

If you, or someone you know, might be interested in the Phone Pals program, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217.

Virtual AgingWell

to be held Tuesday

The AgingWell Series will be presented 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 via Zoom. The series is sponsored by the Wake Forest Baptist Health, Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer's Prevention.

The program will be Dr. Steve Kritchevsky, the director of the Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging. He will discuss simple lifestyles choices that are easy, achievable and can help us all age well.

Ruth Washam, a certified yoga instructor, will share different types of exercises that will provide participants with a relaxing introduction to yoga.

Participation is free but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.