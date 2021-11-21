Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop Monday

‘Medicare 101’ seminars set

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

Volunteer tax preparers sought

The AARP Tax-Aide program completes free personal federal and state tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be somewhat computer proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail oriented, and have a willingness to learn. This is an opportunity to help others, work with like-minded individuals, develop new skills, and have a rewarding experience.