Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop Monday

‘Welcome to Medicare’ online workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers
The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with our transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with our home support services.
At The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, we serve adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment is taking place through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally, as much as possible, through telephone or other virtual means during the annual enrollment period.
Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteers and staff members of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One-hour appointments will be offered during the period, subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.
The open enrollment sessions will help Medicare beneficiaries review their Medicare Advantage and drug plans and make changes if necessary for 2022.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Holiday tour of Reynolda House for caregivers
Family caregivers are invited to join other caregivers for a holiday tour of Reynolda House at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
A hands-on art experience is included, along with a lunch option.
The deadline for registration is Dec. 9. Limited respite care is available.
For more information, or to register, contact Carol Ann Harris, charris@shepherdscenter.org or call 336-748-0217.
This event is provided by the It’s All About You Caregiver Program, sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the Family Caregiver Support Program.
Literacy project needs volunteers
Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided.
A one-hour online information session will be held at noon Dec. 14 on Zoom.
For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars set
McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 2.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.
The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
Volunteer tax preparers sought
The AARP Tax-Aide program completes free personal federal and state tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be somewhat computer proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail oriented, and have a willingness to learn. This is an opportunity to help others, work with like-minded individuals, develop new skills, and have a rewarding experience.
Volunteers are also needed to schedule appointments and to verify identification and taxpayer information before assignment to a tax preparer. Training is required, and tax preparers must pass an exam to be certified.
To complete an application go to www.aarp.org/taxaide and hit “Sign Up Today.”
AARP Tax-Aide operates in a safe environment in which all volunteers are vaccinated.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-955-1062 or Andy Surasky at 336-777-6189. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the reason you are calling.
Meals-on-Wheels delivery opportunity
Senior Services has an urgent need for volunteers to deliver hot meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible.
Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Delivery routes can take 60-90 minutes.
Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation.
For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.
Group opportunities for Meals on Wheels
Senior Services has several opportunities for corporate, civic or faith-based groups to adopt a specific day to deliver meals each week. Meals are delivered between 9:45 a.m. and noon, and most routes can be delivered in 60-90 minutes. Safety protocols are in place.
This is a chance for an organization or group to help support one of Senior Services’ most urgent needs.
For more information, contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.
Program combats senior loneliness
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem offers several programs to combat loneliness and social isolation among seniors in Forsyth County.
The Phone Pals program trains volunteers in making meaningful social phone calls to older adults.
These calls are meant to provide conversation, friendship and socialization to a senior adult who may live alone or who may spend their days alone while family members are working.
A Phone Pal can expect a weekly phone call.
If you, or someone you know, might be interested in the Phone Pals program, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217.
RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek help
The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers, in-person and online.
You can set your own hours and benefits include “free” supplemental insurance, ongoing recognition and an annual volunteer appreciation event.
Volunteer opportunities include:
Virtual Reading Buddy: Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.
In-person reading buddies for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.
Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for 3½ hours on Mondays and/or Fridays
Drivers to transport clients to medical appointments (for a partner agency).
Volunteer recruiters from the following locations: Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, Walkertown and Winston-Salem.
Experienced grant writer with excellent oral and written communication skills
Other: If your area of interest is not listed above, please contact Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762 to share your talents, skills, experience and area of interest.
For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.
SECU Family House needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care.
The food needs to be prepared off-site and dropped off at the house. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see details, a list of available dates and more information about volunteer opportunities, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call 336-793-2822 or email volun-teer@familyhousews.org.
Volunteers needed to drive seniors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other essential errands. Training is provided.
Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s, 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Medicare info sessions planned
Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.
The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.
For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.
Trellis offers online planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance-care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
November events set at Shepherd’s Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during November.
Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org for more in-formation. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or available on Zoom.
9:30 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.
9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.
11 a.m. Nov. 16 and 30: Writing workshop with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.
2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encour-aged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
Noon Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
1:15 p.m. Wednesdays: Yoga for older adults with Ruth Washum. A $2 donation is requested.
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Coloring for adults. Free.
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. There will be board games, cards and conversation. Free.
2:30 p.m. Nov. 24: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom: Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events.
10:30 a.m. Thursdays: Tai chi for diabetes with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.
Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.
Samaritan asks that people who are at higher risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.