Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephonic, online and virtual meeting options to all of our customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.

CARES grant available for caregiver help

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has received a CARES Act grant to provide support for family caregivers who are particularly affected by the COVID pandemic.

Support is available in the form of occasional prepared meals, yard work and possible connection to other resources.

To learn about qualifications for this and other Shepherd’s Center Services for caregivers, contact Carol Ann Harris, Faith in Action Program assistant, at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.

