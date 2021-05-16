Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.

Shepherd’s Center plans May events

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during May. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information, to register and for Zoom meeting information.

2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, via Zoom, gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. Tuesday: Writing Workshop on Zoom with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.