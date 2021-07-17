Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.

You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

Shepherd’s Center

July events set

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during July. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or still available on Zoom.

• 10:30 a.m. Mondays: Chair yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.

•11:15 a.m. Mondays: Mat yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.

•2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. Gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is re-quested.

•9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay.

•2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.