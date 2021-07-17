Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop

Online, telephone
Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Christmas in July
donations accepted
Senior Services’ annual Christmas in July item drive is underway. Items that are needed include health, hygiene and household items. Shelf-stable food is also needed.
For a complete list of needed items or to make a monetary donation, go to seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-july-2020/.
Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, or any Forsyth County Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch.
Literacy project
needs volunteers
Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to public-school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided.
An online information session will be held at noon July 27 on Zoom.
For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.
Tools for Caregivers
course planned
Registration is now underway for Powerful Tools for Caregivers class, a six-week course for anyone caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
Classes will take place at Senior Services’ Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, July 20-Aug. 24.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. The workbook is included.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Intro to Medicare
webinars planned
Compass Financial Services will hold its Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare Aug. 3 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the "doughnut hole" work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Free ‘Medicare 101’
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.
The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephone, online and virtual meeting options to customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
Transportation
volunteers sought
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other essential errands. Training is provided.
Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s, 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Medicare info
sessions planned
Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.
The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.
For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.
SECU Family House
needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
The meals can be dropped off at the house; no volunteers are allowed inside. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see a list of available dates and get specific information, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call Emily Kaartunen at 336-793-2822 or Emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org.
Trellis offers online planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
Shepherd’s Center
July events set
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during July. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or still available on Zoom.
• 10:30 a.m. Mondays: Chair yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.
•11:15 a.m. Mondays: Mat yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.
•2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. Gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is re-quested.
•9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay.
•2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
•Noon Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
•1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Coloring for adults. Free.
•1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. There will be board games, cards and conversation. Free.
•1 p.m. Thursdays: Games. Free.
•3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Outside of the Box Discussion Group, meeting in-person and via Zoom, or phone. Free.
Samaritan Ministries
seeks volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.
Samaritan asks that people who are at higher risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.