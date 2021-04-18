Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop

In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars.

McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer in person, telephonic, online and virtual meeting options to all of our customers in compliance with COVID-19 CDC regulations and recommendations.

