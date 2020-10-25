Aging Matters: Online, telephone Medicare workshop

open enrollment

The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally as much as possible through telephone or other virtual means during the Annual Enrollment period.

Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteer and staff of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.

The open enrollment sessions will assist Medicare beneficiaries review their drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and make changes if necessary for the coming year.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

