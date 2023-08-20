Program on community resources scheduled

Age Friendly Forsyth (AFF), a nonprofit organization that provides information about services and programs for older adults in Forsyth County, has created the Age-Friendly Advocate program. This initiative is made possible with funding provided by AARP.

Participants from organizations that serve older adults can attend programs that will provide information about community resources.

The first educational session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.

To obtain more information about the Age-Friendly Advocate program, or to take part in educational sessions, contact Betty Branch-Baylor, the AFF Community Engagement Consultant, at Bet-ty@agefriendlyforsyth.org.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Carver School Road Branch Library, 4915 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Retirement workshop set

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in September and October.

The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it.

The workshops will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and 10 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.

The cost is $35 and covers course materials and refreshments.

The workshop leader will be Pamela Karr, a licensed professional counselor.

Registration is required and is limited to 16 people.

For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.

Planning committee to meet in September

The Forsyth County Aging Services Planning Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 in the boardroom at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. The committee will meet on the first Wednesday of each month.

The meeting will be live streamed at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82643043629?pwd=cU1jaC81OStLQ1I4R1pCVjIyLzRmQT09

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes

Registration is now underway for an in-person Powerful Tools for Caregivers for anyone providing care for a loved one who is frail or ill.

The classes will be held at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 6 through Oct. 11.

There is no charge for the program, but donations are accepted. A workbook is included.

For more information or to register, contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org.

Class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Walk On! program being offered

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention and Knollwood Baptist Church is offering a 12-week walking program called Walk On!

It is for older adults who have walking difficulties, including using a cane or walker, or who want to improve their ability to walk longer and with better balance.

The program is led by experienced staff capable of adapting the activity to all abilities.

The Walk On! program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Aug. 16 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.

The program is offered at a low cost for community members.

For more information, call 336-354-1589 ext. 2.

Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up

Beginning Aug. 1, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults. This is the 21st consecutive year that the Shepherd’s Center has taken part in the program.

To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, and your card will be linked for 2023-2024. Cards must be relinked every year.

Once a card is linked, the Shepherd’s Center will receive a percentage of Harris Teeter brand purchases and prescriptions. This program does not interfere with VIC savings or cost any money.

The center served more than 7,700 older adults in 2022.

To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/adventures-in-learning.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard also is active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Senior Body, Mind and Spirit group formed

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, has started Senior Body, Mind and Spirit, a group for seniors in the church and community.

It will meet at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The group will help seniors enrich their bodies, minds and spirits.

For more information, contact the office at 336-924-2975 or newhopeumc@windstream.net.

Chair yoga offered

Knollwood Baptist Church Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have free chair yoga sessions from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays.

Registration is not required. Options make it accessible for all.

For more information, email Gayle5088@gmail.com.

Center needs instructors

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs instructors in the following areas — warm water aquatics, art, tai chi, yoga and line dancing.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org.

Williams Adult Day Center seeks volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to provide support and assist with activities at the Williams Adult Day Center.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Tyler Smith at 336-721-6961 or tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org.

Caregiver support group meetings set

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a Caregiver Support Group at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (upper level), 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

A trained facilitator provides a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

For more information or to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms, or call 800-272-3900.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA. For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room.

Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Senior Services needs delivery volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program.

Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Tyler Smith by email at tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-6961.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volun-teer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino Community Services, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King Senior Center.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to pa-tients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There also is a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcol-lege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about up-coming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for August

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during August.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org for more information or Zoom information. Many of the activities will be at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or around the county at outreach locations.

10 a.m. Monday: Making Friends with your Toilet with John Woodmansee, a one-hour class on understanding how a toilet works and fails. Learn to fix them. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess and Cards with Paul Sluder. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Euchre card game. Free.

2 p.m. Mondays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay, meets at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is re-quested.

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Intermediate bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Tuesdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. Donations suggested. Registration required, call 336-748-0217.

1 p.m. Tuesdays: Learn how to knit and crochet. Donations suggested.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com. Donations suggested.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

Noon Thursdays: Tai chi with Wanda Patterson. Donations suggested. Registration required, call 336-748-0217.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

3 p.m. Thursdays: Thinking Outside the Box Group Discussion, friendly discussion on various topics. Free.

Noon Saturdays: Tai chi for the Grand and Young with Wanda Patterson. This class is for grandparents and grandchildren or older adults and their children. Cost is $5 per pair. Register at wpatterson@shepherdscenter.org.

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers to help with meal preparation and serving meals in the dining room.

The lunch shift is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The dinner shift is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen during lunch with a registered adult.

Dinnertime volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

Samaritan Ministries also needs volunteers for its Store Rescue program. The hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Store Rescue volunteers help pick up donations from local grocery stores and transport them to Samaritan. Volunteers must commit to one pickup day per week.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.