Aging Matters: Ramp builders need volunteers

Ramp builders need volunteers

Serving Our Savior, a volunteer ministry that has been building wheelchair ramps for handicapped people in Forsyth County for 21 years, needs volunteers. The ramps enable wheelchair-bound persons and their caregivers to safely enter and exit their homes.

Ramps are built mainly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and additional volunteers are needed. If you are retired or otherwise uncommitted on these mornings, we would welcome you to join this ministry of serving others. You do not have to be proficient with construction tools. We will teach you the necessary skills.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Harry Underwood at 336-765-8296 or hu2363@gmail.com.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service. For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Chair yoga classes to begin in January

Free chair yoga classes will begin Jan. 3 and will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.

It is accessible to everyone. There is no registration.

For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Shepherd’s Center has new, free caregiver programs

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem will offer two new programs for family caregivers. Supported by the Family Caregiver Support Program and funded through a grant of the American Rescue Plan Act, family caregivers may participate in either a Caregiver Activity Pack project or a Caregiver Book Discussion Group. There is no cost to participants for either program.

The Caregiver Activity Pack project is designed for caregivers who may have limited access to adult daycare, in-home aides, and other services. Eligibility and enrollment requirements must be met.

The Caregiver Book Discussion Group is designed for those family caregivers with flexibility in their daily caregiving responsibilities. The intent of this project is to provide opportunities for education and socialization around a commonly read book.

If you or someone you know may be interested in either of these offerings, please contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.

Help with Medicare annual open enrollment

The annual Medicare open enrollment is taking place through Dec. 7. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally, as much as possible, through telephone or other virtual means during the annual enrollment period.

Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteers and staff members of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One-hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.

The open enrollment sessions will help Medicare beneficiaries review their Medicare Advantage and drug plans and make changes if necessary. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Senior Services needs volunteers

Senior Services is looking for caring individuals who have experience working with older adults to volunteer with Call Connections or to be a Friendly Visitor.

Volunteers will be assigned a participant to call or visit with and create a meaningful connection through conversation.

Interested volunteers should possess the ability to:

• Convey empathy

• Listen and communicate with a non-judgmental attitude

• Interact with diverse array of program participants

• Work independently

To apply go to seniorservicesinc.org/creative-volunteers

For more information, call Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411.

Volunteer tax preparers sought

The AARP Tax-Aide program completes free personal federal and state tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be somewhat computer proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail oriented, and have a willingness to learn. This is an opportunity to help others, work with like-minded individuals, develop new skills, and have a rewarding experience.

Volunteers are also needed to schedule appointments and to verify identification and taxpayer information before assignment to a tax preparer. Training is required, and tax preparers must pass an exam to be certified.

To complete an application, go to www.aarp.org/taxaide. To complete an application, click on the Become a Volunteer button.

AARP Tax-Aide operates in a safe environment in which all volunteers are vaccinated.

For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-955-1062 or Andy Surasky at 336-777-6189. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the reason you are calling.

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. A one-hour online information session will be held at noon Dec. 13 on Zoom.

For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volun-teer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

Free ‘Medicare 101’ seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting or go to www.mccallins.com. For accommodation of persons with special needs at meetings, call 336-766-1885.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

• In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino community Services.

• Virtual Reading Buddy (after-school setting): Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.

• Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and dis-tributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

• Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

• Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

• Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There is also a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s

Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room. Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about up-coming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information, get Zoom information or to register. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or are available on Zoom.

• 10 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.

• 1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

• 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

• Noon Tuesdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson (Form I). A $2 donation is requested.

• 2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. For more in-formation, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.

• 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

• Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

• 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

• 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

• 10 a.m. Thursdays: Mobility and Flexibility for Living Your Best Life. Winston Well-Being is partnering with the Shepherd’s Center to offer this fun series on mobility and flexibility. In this six-week series we will improve coordination, gait and strength to increase our functional mobility. Learn strategies to prevent falls and move safely. Learn innovative and safe ways to stretch our bodies. A $5 donation is requested. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.

• Noon Thursdays: Tai chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson (Form II). A $2 donation is requested.

• 1:30 p.m. Thursdays: Yoga for Healthy Aging, six-week series focusing on strength, flexibility, building healthy bones and breathing techniques. Registration is required and space is limited.

• 5 p.m. Thursdays: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring a drum or one is available. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries is serving meals in the dining room and needs volunteers to help with the meals. The ministry will provide in-person and to-go meals.

The lunch shift Mondays through Saturdays for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift every day is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers must agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing an N95 mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen with an adult.

Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.