Aging Matters: RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek volunteers

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.

You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

Shepherd’s Center August events set

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during August. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or still available on Zoom.

10:30 a.m. Mondays: Chair yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.

11:15 a.m. Mondays: Mat yoga, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. Gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay.