Aging Matters: Salem Band Quartets to livestream concert

The ornament is diamond shaped etched crystal with beveled edges, and is engraved with the Mountain Valley Hospice logo and this year’s date. It also comes in a gift box, along with a sheer white ribbon and attached paper tag featuring the name of an honored loved one of your choice.

Proceeds will help provide hospice care. The ornaments are $25.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, ornaments will not be available for pick-up, and instead will be shipped to your home at no additional cost.

For more information, call 888-789-2922.

Online ‘Medicare 101’

seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold two free online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.