Aging Matters: Samaritan Ministries looking for volunteers

Samaritan Ministries

seeks more volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner. Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.

The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.

Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.

Trellis to offer online

planning sessions