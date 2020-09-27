Aging Matters: Samaritan Ministries looking for volunteers

Samaritan Ministries
seeks more volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner. Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.
Trellis to offer online
planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions at 1 p.m. each Tuesday and at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. It will be on the ZOOM platform.
Living wills and health-care power of attorney forms will be drawn up during the during the free “Got Plans?” community workshop.
Trellis staff members will review the documents and arrange for a notary to notarize documents for participants.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
Online ‘Medicare 101’
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold free online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Intro to Medicare
webinar planned
Compass Financial Services will offer free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 and 22.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Senior Services takes
vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization's programs to assist seniors in the community.
To learn more, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Online, telephone
Medicare workshop
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including "Original Medicare," Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Shepherd’s Center
September activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering the following activities:
- Line Dancing with Brenda Holcomb on Zoom, 10 a.m. Tuesday, free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
- Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Miller Park Amphitheater. Sandy Seeber will be the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
- Way Back Wednesday via Zoom 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for topic and Zoom meeting information.
