Senior Body, Mind and Spirit group formed

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, has started a new group for seniors in the church and community.

It will meet at 11 a.m. on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month. The group will help seniors enrich their bodies, minds and spirits.

The Monday session will include a gathering time with refreshments, devotions, and a speaker on the importance of stretching, flexibility and exercise as we age. There will also be chair exercises.

The June 26 session will include a free light lunch, devotions, and exercise time.

For more information or make a lunch reservation for June 26, contact the office at 336-924-2975 or newhopeumc@windstream.net by June 19.

Virtual AgingWell Series planned for Tuesday

The AgingWell Series will be presented from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The series is sponsored by the Wake Forest School of Medicine, the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.

Craig Greven, M.D., a professor and chair of ophthalmology at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine will present, “Common Eye Diseases and Enhancing Eye Health.” In this session, attendees will learn what they can do to protect their eyes and preserve their vision.

Adam Barnett, the award-winning chef at The Powder Room Café, will demonstrate how to create his version of an upscale chicken and gravy dish using spaetzle pasta and his homemade caramelized onion gravy.

Carlo Davids, MS, who received his master’s degree from Wake Forest University in health and exercise science and is a certified clinical exercise physiologist. He will demonstrate a series of flexibility stretches and exercises. Davids is a patient health educator/ interventionist with the US POINTER study.

Participation is free, but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.

It is important for first-time attendees to register so that you will receive the follow-up information from each program that includes recipes from the cooking demonstrations and notes from the presentations.

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. An online information session will be held at noon Tuesday on Zoom.

For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

Shepherd’s Center needs volunteers

The Shepherd’s Center is looking for volunteers to help move boxes of books onto pallets to be shipped to a consignment company the organization uses when there are more used books than they can use.

The help will be needed the morning of June 15 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

If you are interested in helping, email clane@shepherdscenter.org or call 336-748-0217.

Shepherd’s Center plans volunteer orientation

The Shepherd’s Center will have a volunteer orientation at 11 a.m. June 26 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

Information about such volunteer opportunities as transportation, visitation, minor home repair, the book room, and others will be available.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Cheryl Lane, the volunteer coordinator, at clane@shepherdscenter.org or 336-748-0217 by June 22.

Chair yoga offered

Knollwood Baptist Church Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have free chair yoga sessions from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesdays.

No registration is required.

Options make it accessible for all.

For more information, email Gayle5088@gmail.com.

Creative Connection classes offered

Senior Services is holding Creative Connections for Percussion Lessons taught by Chi Sharpe, a local musician.

The classes meet at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, through June 30 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

Classes are for adults aged 60 years or older and are free.

For more information or to register, contact Melissa Smith at msmith@seniorservicesinc.org or 336-721-6954.

Home repair team volunteers needed

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is looking for volunteers with plumbing skills.

They are needed to assist with minor repairs in the homes of older adults. Mileage reimbursement is provided.

To become a part of the minor home repair team contact Cheryl Lane, volunteer coordinator, at clane@shepherdscenter.org, or 336-748-0217.

Center needs instructors

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs instructors in the following areas — warm water aquatics, art, tai chi, yoga, and line dancing.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ workshop planned

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 26 on Zoom through computer and phone access.

The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Caregiver support group meetings set

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a Caregiver Support Group at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (upper level), 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

A trained facilitator provides a safe place for caregivers of people living with dementia to develop a support system, explore ways of coping, and learn about resources.

For more information or to register, go to act.alz.org/NCmonthlyprograms, or call 800-272-3900.

Group focused on aging needs volunteers

Age-Friendly Forsyth needs additional members for its Community Engagement Council.

AFF works with older adults and community groups to improve the quality of life for older adults.

Members of the CEC are liaisons for a particular area of the county. They meet with county residents and listen to their needs and concerns.

Members are more than 60 years of age or the caregiver of an adult more than 60. They should also want to serve their community and bring their messages to monthly meetings.

For more information, contact John D. Lee, the AFF executive director, at john@agefriendlyforsyth.org.

Call Connections needs volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers for its Call Connections program.

The program pairs volunteers with seniors to provide them with a visit by phone.

For more information, go seniorservicesinc.org or contact Tyler Smith at 336-721-6961 or tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org.

DAV chapter seeks olunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room.

Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankontos@medicarecsb.com.

Senior Services needs delivery volunteers

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible. You can deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes can take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org, or contact Tyler Smith by email at tsmith@seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-6961.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals for Family House guests.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. Food may be prepared in the Family House kitchen or prepared offsite and dropped off. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details and a list of available dinner dates and to learn more about a variety of offsite and onsite volunteer opportunities, visit www.familyhousews.org/volunteer or contact volunteer@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers aged 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities:

In-person reading buddies: (In-school setting) Petree Elementary School, second grade, 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (After-school setting) Latino Community Services, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for three hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Card Connections: Phone Reassurance and Planning Support, King Senior Center.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There also is a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed. Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services.

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.

The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about up-coming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

Shepherd’s Center activities for June

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during June.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klar-son@shepherdscenter.org for more information or Zoom information. Many of the activities will be at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or around the county at outreach locations.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays: Euchre card game. Free.

2 p.m. Mondays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay, meets at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. A $2 donation is requested.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is re-quested.

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Intermediate bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

10 a.m. June 20: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. Join at any time. Free.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. Men singers are needed. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com. Donations suggested.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside Shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult Coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. June 14, and 28: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

5 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 15: Intergenerational Community Drumming Circle, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Drums available or bring your own. Free.

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers to help with meal preparation and serving meals in the dining room.

The lunch shift is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The dinner shift is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Students who are 13 years of age and older can volunteer in the soup kitchen during lunch with a registered adult.

Dinnertime volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

Samaritan Ministries also needs volunteers for its Store Rescue pro-gram. The hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Store Rescue volunteers help pick up donations from local grocery stores and transport them to Samaritan. Volunteers must commit to one pickup day per week.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritanforsyth.org.