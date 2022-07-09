Aging Matters: Shepherd's Center needs volunteer drivers

Shepherd’s Center needs volunteers to drive seniors

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping. Training and mileage are reimbursement provided. Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cheryl Lane at 336-748-0217, or email clane@shepherdscenter.org.

Literacy project needs volunteers

Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. A one-hour online information session will be held at noon Tuesday on Zoom. For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided. Members must be honorably discharged from military service. For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Trellis offers help with advance care planning

Trellis Supportive Care is offering free in-person and online advance care planning sessions. The in-person session will be at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232 for the location and to register.

The online session will be via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

Meals-On-Wheels drivers sought

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program.

Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes take 60-90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is accepting registration for an in-person Powerful Tools for Caregivers. This program is for anyone providing care for a loved one who is frail or ill. Caregivers will learn ways to care for themselves while caring for another. The classes are scheduled for Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon July 6 to Aug. 10 at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. There is no charge for the program, but donations are accepted. A workbook is included.

For more information or to register, contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217, or charris@shepherdscenter.org. Class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Administrative Volunteer Opportunities

Senior Services needs office volunteers to help answer phone calls, assist with mailings, and greet visitors with a smile in the reception area of our main location.

Various shifts and timeslots are available Monday through Friday.

The volunteers will be at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

Apply online at seniorservicesinc.org/administrative/.

For more information, contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411.

‘Welcome to Medicare’ online workshop

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.

The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 25 through computer and telephone access. The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Free Medicare workshops set

Community Senior Benefits, 3195 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, will have free Medicare 101 workshops at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in its board room. Topics will include Medicare costs, how to avoid penalties, prescription drug coverage and types of Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans. Meetings are limited to 10 people. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 336-986-3836 or email deankon-tos@medicarecsb.com.

Free ‘Medicare 101’ seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 7. The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seek help

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers age 55 and older, in-person and online.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Virtual Reading Buddy (after-school setting): Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.

In-person reading buddies for students in pre-K through third grade.

Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.

Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills and input client data. Volunteers are needed for 3 hours on Mondays and/or Fridays, noon to 3 p.m.

Drivers are needed to transport clients to medical appointments for partner agencies in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.

Hospice agency needs volunteers

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care needs volunteers to help deliver compassionate care to patients at the end of life. Mountain Valley serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to pa-tients, caregiver respite care, running errands, being a good listener and emotional support.

There is also a need for licensed or certified volunteers to provide such specialized services as art, massage, music and pet therapies. Hairdressers and notaries are also needed.

Most volunteers must complete a training program, pass a background check, and meet other requirements, depending on their volunteer role.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Heidi College at hcollege@mtnvalleyhospice.org or 336-917-8550.

Kernersville Shepherd’s Center needs drivers

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville needs volunteer drivers to assist our organization with transportation services as well as visitation/companion sitting volunteers to help with home support services. The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, serves adults who are aging and/or disabled. For more information or to volunteer, call Claire Winfrey at 336-996-6696.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. The food needs to be prepared off-site and dropped off at the house. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details, a list of available dates and more information about volunteer opportunities, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call 336-793-2822 or email volunteer@familyhousews.org.

Medicare info sessions planned

Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week.

These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options. The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions. For information about up-coming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.

July Shepherd’s Center events

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have these activities during July. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information or to register. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or are available on Zoom.

10 a.m. Mondays: Line Dancing for Fun and Fitness: Line dancing is a unique form of physical, mental and emotional wellness exercise. The cost is $7.

1:30 p.m. Mondays: Chess with Paul Sluder. Free.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. Tuesday: Writing workshop with Susan Surman on Zoom. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Join at any time. Free.

Noon Tuesdays: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested. 2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd’s Center Singers. For more information, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.

9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Advanced Bridge. A $2 donation is requested.

Noon Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit at Miller Park shelter 10, beside shelter 1. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Artistic Expressions (formerly Adult coloring). Free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. Free.

2:30 p.m. July 13 and 27: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free.

10:30 a.m. Thursdays: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

2 p.m. July 14: Mike Wells Zoom Presentation. Wells, a local attorney, well discuss low cost legal services available through the N.C. Bar As-sociation. Free.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.

Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.

The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.

Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.

Samaritan asks that people who are at higher risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.

Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.