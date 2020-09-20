Aging Matters: Shepherd's Center to host online Medicare workshop

The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem in conjunction with the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including "Original Medicare," Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Trellis to offer online
advance care planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions at 1 p.m. each Tuesday and at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. It will be on the ZOOM platform.
Living wills and healthcare power of attorney forms will be drawn up during the during the free “Got Plans?” community workshop.
Trellis staff members will review the documents and arrange for a notary to notarize documents for participants.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
Medicare information
webinar Tuesday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online "Welcome to Medicare" educational webinar at 6 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions for people getting ready for Medicare.
It is for information only and no solicitations will be made. Topics include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.
To register, go to www.mymedicareclass.com or call 336-778-1070.
Join virtual tour
of Himalayan site
"It's All About You!" a social hour for family caregivers will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chrissy Klunder, the owner of Himalayan Hideaway, will conduct a virtual tour of the Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave.
The first 10 caregivers who sign up and attend will receive a gift certificate for a private session at the Himalayan Hideaway on Robinhood Road.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday.
For more information, or to register, call 336-748-0217.
The social is sponsored by The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the Family Caregiver Support Program.
Intro to Medicare
webinar planned
Compass Financial Services will offer a free "Intro to Medicare" live webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Online ‘Medicare 101’
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold free online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Senior Services takes
vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization's programs to assist seniors in the community.
To learn more, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Shepherd’s Center
September activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering the following activities:
• Line Dancing with Brenda Holcomb on Zoom, 10 a.m. Sept. 29, free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in September, at the Miller Park Amphitheater. Sandy Seeber will be the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
• Way Back Wednesday via Zoom 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 30. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher, will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for topic and for Zoom meeting information.
• Scattergories on Zoom, 1 p.m. Thursdays in September, Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• Thinking Out of the Box Discussion Group on Zoom, 3 p.m. Thursdays in September, there will be friendly discussions online (by phone or by computer). No cost. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
• Learn to play chess on Zoom, 1 p.m. Friday for the basics of chess. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.