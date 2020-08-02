Sorority chapter to host online events
The Phi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will have its Community Day/Week Events on Facebook. The theme will be, A Fresh Start-Promoting Excellence in Supporting Our Community.
Monday through Saturday. the Phi Omega Chapter will present a variety of virtual events highlighting the Winston-Salem/Triad Community. Features will include daily sessions and speakers on women’s issues, law enforcement, local education and HBCU’s, financial planning, black-owned businesses, and health and wellness.
In addition, Phi Omega will honor the community’s frontline workers, make donations to local schools and organizations, and feature local artists in the Winston-Salem community.
To get more information or to watch the events, go to https://www.facebook.com/AKAPhiOmega.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Medicare information webinar Aug. 11
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online “Welcome to Medicare” educational webinar at 2 p.m. Aug. 11 to answer questions for people getting ready for Medicare.
It is for information only and no solicitations will be made. Topics include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.
To register, go to www.mymedicareclass.com or call 336-778-1070.
Shepherd’s Center August activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering:
- Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit, Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in August at the Miller Park Amphitheater. Sandy Seeber will be the instructor. Park in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
- Way Back Wednesday, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 19 via Zoom. Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for topic and Zoom meeting information.
- Scattergories, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for the Zoom meeting information.
- The Space Diet, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom, a 30-minute presentation on organizing, sorting and purging a house, presented by Becky Nguyen, a community relations specialist with Caring Transitions of Winston Salem. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for the Zoom meeting information.
Shepherd’s Center, Harris Teeter team up
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program for the 18th consecutive year to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults.
To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, and your card will be linked from August to May.
To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/adventures-in-learning.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email Info@shepherdscenter.org.
