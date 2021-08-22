Aging Matters: Sunday, Aug. 22

These calls are meant to provide conversation, friendship and socialization to a senior adult who may live alone or who may spend their days alone while family members are working.

A Phone Pal can expect a weekly phone call.

If you, or someone you know, might be interested in the Phone Pals program, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217.

SECU Family House needs volunteers

The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.

These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. The food needs to be prepared off site and dropped off at the house. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.

To see details, a list of available dates and more information about volunteer opportunities, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call 336-793-2822 or email volunteer@familyhousews.org.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks volunteers

The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers, in-person and online.