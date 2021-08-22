Aging Matters: Sunday, Aug. 22

Literacy project needs volunteers
Read Write Spell needs volunteers to serve as tutors to public-school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided.
An online information session will be held at noon Aug. 24 and noon Sept. 7 on Zoom.
For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.
Tools for Caregivers course planned
Registration is now underway for two Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. It is a six-week course for anyone caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
An in-person class will take place at Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 20 and Oct. 25. The registration deadline is Sept. 13.
An online Zoom class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26. You must have video and audio access. Webcams are available for loan if needed. The registration deadline is Sept. 7
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. The workbook is included.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Class size is limited so early registration is recommended.
VFW honor guard needs volunteers
The VFW Memorial Honor Guard is in need of additional volunteers to help render Military Honors to deceased veterans of all branches of the military.
This honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided by the honor guard.
Being a member of this honor guard is a fulfilling experience in serving the family of a deceased veteran and promoting patriotism with color guard missions.
The honor guard has a special need for a chaplain.
Members must be honorably discharged from military service.
For more information, contact Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.
New program combats senior loneliness
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem offers several programs to combat loneliness and social isolation among seniors in Forsyth County.
The Phone Pals program trains volunteers in making meaningful social phone calls to older adults.
These calls are meant to provide conversation, friendship and socialization to a senior adult who may live alone or who may spend their days alone while family members are working.
A Phone Pal can expect a weekly phone call.
If you, or someone you know, might be interested in the Phone Pals program, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217.
SECU Family House needs volunteers
The SECU Family House needs groups and volunteers to provide meals to families staying at the house while receiving medical treatment.
These dinners provide much-needed support to adult patients and their caregivers who are away from home for medical care. The food needs to be prepared off site and dropped off at the house. Having the meals at the house allows the families to avoid going to restaurants or grocery stores.
To see details, a list of available dates and more information about volunteer opportunities, go to www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal or call 336-793-2822 or email volunteer@familyhousews.org.
RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors seeks volunteers
The RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers, in-person and online.
You can set your own hours and benefits include “free” supplemental insurance, ongoing recognition and an annual volunteer appreciation event.
Volunteer opportunities include:
Virtual Reading Buddy: Must have a computer, internet access and strong computer skills. Online Reading A-Z software and training will be provided.
In-person reading buddies for students in kindergarten through third grade
Food Pantry Assistants: Assist with packing food boxes and distributing to clients on Mondays and/or Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Food Pantry Clerical Assistants: Must have strong computer skills, input client data. Volunteers are needed for 3½ hours on Mondays and/or Fridays
Drivers to transport clients to medical appointments (for a partner agency)
Volunteer recruiters from the following locations: Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, Walkertown and Winston-Salem
Experienced grant writer with excellent oral and written communication skills
Other: If your area of interest is not listed above, please contact Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762 to share your talents, skills, experience and area of interest.
For more information or to volunteer, email Patricia Gilliam at pgilliam@lovecdcrsvp.org or call 336-269-2762.
Meals-on-Wheels needs delivery volunteers
Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program.
Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.
Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes take about 90 minutes.
For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.
Shepherd’s Center book sale is back
After being canceled in 2020 by the pandemic, the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 34th Annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
All items will be half price on Sept. 4. The book sale is one of the largest in the state.
Parking and admission are free. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the center’s programs and services for older adults.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars set
McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 19.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.
The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.
Shepherd’s Center needs transportation volunteers
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other essential errands. Training is provided.
Help your older neighbors stay independent by providing this necessary assistance.
For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s, 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free “Welcome to Medicare” online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Medicare info sessions planned
Blue Moon Benefits Group is holding free “Welcome to Medicare” webinars and seminars throughout the Triad area each week. These meetings cover a variety of topics related to enrolling in Medicare and also provide a basic understanding of Medicare coverage options.
The meetings are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for any in-person sessions.
For information about upcoming sessions and to register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com or call the Clemmons office at 336-778-1070.
Trellis offers online planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323.
You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
Shepherd’s Center August events set
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the following activities during August. Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or still available on Zoom.
2 p.m. Mondays: Yoga with Ruth, in person at the Shepherd’s Center. Gentle yoga that can be done sitting or standing. A $2 donation is requested.
9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay.
11 a.m. Aug. 24: Writing workshop with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a work-shop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.
2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
Noon Wednesdays: Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit in the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Parking is available in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Coloring for adults. Free.
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Fellowship and games. There will be board games, cards and conversation. Free.
1 p.m. Thursdays: Games on Zoom. Free.
Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.
Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.
Samaritan asks that people who are at higher risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.