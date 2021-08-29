Aging Matters: Sunday, Aug. 29

Shepherd’s Center book sale canceled

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has announced that the group’s annual book sale scheduled for Sept. 2-4 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 surge.

Sam Matthews, the executive director of the center, said in a press release that the board of directors, voted unanimously to cancel the sale this year. This is the second consecutive year that the sale has been canceled.

“People attend the event from across our state as well as many surrounding states. Many children who are too young to be vaccinated also attend. Public health and safety were foremost in the minds of the board in making this extremely difficult decision.

“We are now currently setting our sights on our 2022 event which is scheduled for May 5-7. We hope those in the community will plan to join us at that time,” Matthews said.

Senior Services has volunteer opportunities

Senior Services needs office volunteers to help answer phone calls, assist with mailings, and greet visitors in the reception area of its main location at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Various shifts and timeslots are available.