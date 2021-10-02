Aging Matters: Sunday, Oct. 3: Outdoor tour of Old Salem for caregivers

You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

October events set at Shepherd’s Center

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have the follow-ing activities during September.

Unless otherwise noted, contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for more information. Many of the activities will be in person at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem or available on Zoom.

9:15 a.m. Tuesdays: Tai chi for older adults with Misako Kay. A $2 donation is requested.

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays: Tai chi for diabetes with Wanda Patterson. A $2 donation is requested.

11 a.m. Oct. 5 and 19: Writing workshop with Susan Surman. Have you always wanted to write your story but you don’t know how to start? Surman, an award-winning author and playwright, will lead a workshop to inspire attendees. The workshop will include roundtable discussion as well as in class writing exercises. Free.

2 p.m. Tuesdays: The Shepherd Center Singers. Donations encouraged. For more information or to join, contact Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.