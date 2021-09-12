Aging Matters: Sunday, Sept. 12

Lanie Pope, the chief meteorologist at WXII, will have a behind-the-scenes look at what is involved in preparing for her weather forecast every evening.

Participation is free but attendees need to email AgingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.

It is important for first-time attendees to register so that you will receive the follow-up information from each program that includes: recipes from the cooking demonstrations and notes from the presentations.

Tools for Caregivers course planned

Registration is now underway for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. It is a six-week course for anyone caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.

An in-person class will take place at Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mon-days, Sept. 20 through Oct. 25. The registration deadline is Monday.

There is no charge, but donations are accepted. The workbook is included.

For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.

Class size is limited so early registration is recommended.