Aging Matters: Sunday, Sept. 19

team upThe Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will partner with the Harris Teeter Together in Education program to raise money to support the center’s lifelong learning program for older adults.

To support the program, give the cashier your VIC card and the Shepherd’s Center code, 4958, and your card will be linked for 2021-2022. Cards must be relinked every year.

To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center’s lifelong learning program visit www.shepherdscenter.org/vital-living-program.

‘Medicare 101’ seminars setMcCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 7.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.