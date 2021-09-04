Aging Matters: Sunday, Sept. 5

Don McClain, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of Internal Medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and celebrated home chef will demonstrate how quick and easy it can be to prepare delicious one-pan dinners plus a family favorite easy pasta dish.

Lanie Pope, the chief meteorologist at WXII, will have a behind-the-scenes look at what is involved in preparing for her weather forecast every evening.

Participation is free but attendees need to email Ag-ingWellSeries@wakehealth.edu to register and receive the link to join the meeting.

It is important for first-time attendees to register so that you will receive the follow-up information from each program that includes: recipes from the cooking demonstrations and notes from the presentations.

Tools for Caregivers course planned

Registration is now underway for two Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. It is a six-week course for anyone caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.

An in-person class will take place at Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mon-days, Sept. 20 through Oct. 25. The registration deadline is Sept. 13.