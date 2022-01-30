Aging Matters: Tools for Caregivers course planned

Tools for Caregivers course planned

Registration is now underway for a virtual Powerful Tools for Caregivers class. It is a six-week course for anyone caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.

An online Zoom class will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 8 through March 22.

There is no charge, but donations are accepted to cover the cost of the workbook. The workbook is included.

For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or email charris@shepherdscenter.org.

Class size is limited so early registration is recommended.

Free tax preparation help available

The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will be providing free personal income tax return preparation this year. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing the returns.

Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination and boosting is required for all tax-payers. In addition, all taxpayers need to have an email account.