Aging Matters: Trellis to offer online planning sessions

Trellis to offer online
planning sessions
Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions on the ZOOM platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. There will be workshops specifically for veterans and their families at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 and 27, Nov. 10, and Dec. 8.
Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.
For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about advance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.
Help with Medicare
open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally as much as possible through telephone or other virtual means during the Annual Enrollment period.
Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteer and staff of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.
The open enrollment sessions will assist Medicare beneficiaries review their drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and make changes if necessary for the coming year.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Online ‘Medicare 101’
seminars scheduled
McCall Insurance Services will hold free online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 15.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B. The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.
The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Intro to Medicare
webinar planned
Compass Financial Services will offer free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 22.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Samaritan Ministries
seeks more volunteers
Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner. Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that people who are at higher-risk talk with their medical provider about volunteering.
Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go to samaritan-forsyth.org.
Online, telephone
Medicare workshop
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including "Original Medicare," Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Shepherd's Center
October activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering the following activities during October:
- Tai Chi for Body, Mind and Spirit, Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Miller Park amphitheater. Sandy Seeber is the instructor. Park in the Queen Street parking lot across from Moore School. The cost is $4 for Shepherd’s Center members and $5 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, contact Sandy Seeber at sandyseeber2014@gmail.com or 336-409-8591.
- Advanced Medical Care Planning and Legal Will Workshop, 3 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center and the Wake Forest Law Pro Bono Project. A free community workshop designed to give you information regarding the importance of making medical decisions and setting priorities in advance of any potential need. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for Zoom meeting information.
- Scattergories on Zoom, 1 p.m. Thursdays. Free. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
- Thinking Out of the Box Discussion Group on Zoom, 3 p.m. Thursdays. Free, Friendly discussions online, by phone or by computer. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org to register and for Zoom meeting information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.