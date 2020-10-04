Aging Matters: Trellis to offer online planning sessions

Compass Financial Services will offer free "Intro to Medicare" live webinars at 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 22.

Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the "donut hole" work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.

The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.

Samaritan Ministries

seeks more volunteers

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner. Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.

The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.