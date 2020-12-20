Aging Matters: Trellis to offer online planning sessions

Trellis to offer online

planning sessions

Trellis Supportive Care is offering free online advance care planning sessions via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org or call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1323. You can learn more about ad-vance care planning by visiting www.Gotplans123.org.

Online ‘Medicare 101’

seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold two free online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 7.

In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars. McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.