Aging Matters: VFW honor guard needs volunteers

Group Opportunities for Meals-on-Wheels

Senior Services has several opportunities for corporate, civic or faith-based groups to adopt a specific day, to deliver meals once or twice a month.

Meals are delivered between 9:45 a.m. and noon, and most routes can be delivered in 60-90 minutes. Safety protocols are in place.

This is a chance for your organization or group to help support one of Senior Services’ most urgent needs. For more information contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Free tax prep help available

The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will be providing free personal income tax return preparation this year. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing the returns.

Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination is required for all tax-payers. In addition, all taxpayers need to have an email account.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program’s scope of work, but people are seldom turned away.

Clients do not need to be a member of AARP.