Aging Matters: Virtual AgingWell program to be held Tuesday

2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 27: Way Back Wednesdays on Zoom: Paul McCraw, a local historian and retired history teacher will discuss local and world history and relate it to today’s events. Contact Kristin Larson at klarson@shepherdscenter.org for topic and for Zoom meeting information.

Samaritan Ministries seeks help with meals

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers for several areas, including the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner.

Under guidance of local and state health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to-go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.

The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.

Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials.