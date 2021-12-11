Aging Matters: Virtual AgingWell session to be held Tuesday

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details. You may attend in person or receive a link to securely connect to the meeting, or go to www.mccallins.com.

Meals-on-Wheels delivery opportunity

Senior Services has an urgent need for volunteers to deliver hot meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteer opportunities are flexible.

Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between. Delivery routes can take 60-90 minutes.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at 336-721-3411 or btellez@seniorservicesinc.org.

Group opportunities for Meals on Wheels