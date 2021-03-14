Aging Matters: Virtual social hour for caregivers March 25

All COVID-19 protocols are followed.

greeNest is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers are especially needed for both shifts on Wednesdays and Thursday afternoons.

Information for volunteers and sign-up is available at www.greenestws.org or call 336-661-8091.

Free ‘Medicare 101’ seminars scheduled

McCall Insurance Services will hold free in-person and online “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars.

McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.

The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and Part B.

The sessions will also explain Part C and Part D.

The seminar is for information only, and no solicitations will be made.