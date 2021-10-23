Aging Matters: Volunteer tax preparers needed

Help with Medicare annual open enrollment

The annual Medicare open enrollment is taking place through Dec. 7. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally, as much as possible, through telephone or other virtual means during the annual enrollment period.

Annual enrollment assistance will be provided by volunteers and staff members of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County coordinating site for the N.C. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). One-hour appointments will be offered during the period, subject to the availability of counselors. Some referrals may be made to the SHIIP state office in Raleigh.

The open enrollment sessions will help Medicare beneficiaries review their Medicare Advantage and drug plans and make changes if necessary for 2022.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.