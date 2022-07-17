Aging study explores potential link between sleep disturbance and Alzheimer's disease

A multi-site research collaboration involving Wake Forest University School of Medicine is exploring the role that brain inflammation may have in linking Alzheimer’s disease risk with sleep disturbance.

The other research teams are at University of California at Irvine and University of Wisconsin at Madison. Their research is featured in a report in the journal Sleep.

Brain inflammation, sleep disturbance and disrupted brain waves have been associated with Alzheimer’s disease, but the interactions among them have not been investigated.

Researchers say their discoveries to date may aid early detection and prevention efforts for Alzheimer’s by identifying novel treatment targets at preclinical stages.

The study, published online in the journal Sleep, examines whether inflammation had any effect on specific brain waves called "fast sleep spindles," which have been shown to promote long-term memory retention.

“This offers a promising therapeutic target to stop cognitive decline associated with aging and Alzheimer’s," said Dr. Ruth Benca, chairwoman of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Wake Forest's medical school and the study’s senior and co-corresponding author.

Chronic activation of the brain’s immune cells, called “glial cells,” increases with age.

The cells elevate production of beta-amyloid and tau proteins — the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

Sleep disturbance has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in the brain, and studies have also indicated an association between sleep disturbance and inflammation.

Selectively disrupted fast-sleep spindles have been identified in normal aging, as well as preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, it has not been clear what causes this and what it means for memory impairment for older at-risk adults.

Researchers examined 58 cognitively unimpaired adults in their 50s and 60s at the University of Wisconsin.

All had a parental history of Alzheimer’s or a genetic risk factor for it, but none of them had beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tau tangles.

Sleep was recorded overnight, using high-density electroencephalography to map brain wave expression during sleep. Overnight memory retention was assessed.

Participants also underwent a lumbar puncture so that cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers of central nervous system inflammation, beta-amyloid and tau proteins, and neuronal integrity could be examined.

Statistical tests were used to evaluate whether the effect of age on fast-sleep spindles was mediated by Alzheimer’s-related proteins.

Researchers found that activation of two types of glial cells — microglia and astrocytes, which trigger brain inflammation — were associated with disrupted expression of fast sleep spindles.

The fact that these relationships were identified in people without accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles indicates that sleep deficits and inflammation might be among the earliest warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our findings indicate that age-related increases in brain inflammation have a downstream effect on Alzheimer’s disease-related tau proteins and neuronal synaptic integrity," said Bryce Mander, a UCI assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior, and the study’s lead and co-corresponding author.

"This results in deficits in the brain’s capacity to generate fast-sleep spindles, which contribute to age-related memory impairment in older adults.

"Discovering these mechanisms is an important step in identifying at-risk individuals as early as possible and developing targeted interventions."

Barbara Bendlin, professor of medicine at University of Wisconsin and study co-author, said researchers "don’t yet know whether anyone in this study will develop Alzheimer’s disease dementia.

"But, one of the reasons that our studies enroll participants in midlife is so that we can potentially detect problems before people develop disease symptoms."

Researchers have received grants from the U.S. National Institute on Aging, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the Swedish Research Council, the European Research Council, Swedish State Support for Clinical Research, Swedish Alzheimer’s Foundation, and the UK Dementia Research Institute at University College in London.