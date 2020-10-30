 Skip to main content
Airbnb issues bans on one-night reservations over Halloween weekend
Airbnb has banned one-night reservations in North Carolina and nationwide over the Halloween weekend as part of an overall prohibition on parties at host residences.

Airbnb said Friday it "may take legal action against guests who violate Airbnb’s rules prohibiting parties."

The policy decision was made "amid concerns about a second wave of the (COVID-19) pandemic," Airbnb said.

"The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts’ homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties.

"This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in."

Airbnb will fully pay for the guest reimbursements, meaning hosts who have confirmed bookings canceled still receive payment.

Guests with reservations of two or more days this weekend have been required to attest that they understand the Airbnb rules on parties.

