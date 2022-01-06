Airborne Honda crashes into windows at coffee shop on Reynolda Road, says Winston-Salem business owner

A car crash smashed windows Thursday morning at Coffee Park at 1206 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a Honda Civic going west on Reynolda Road struck the curb, said Tommy Priest, the owner of Coffee Park. The vehicle then struck the guard rail that separates two parking lots and briefly went airborne again, he said.

The car hit three tables, two metal planters and two benches and broke the windows at the Coffee Park, Priest said. It ended up in the parking lot next to the building at 1214 Reynolda Road.

The crash left a 150-yard debris field.

"It was something to wake up to," Priest said.

Winston-Salem police arrived, Priest said. The damaged Honda remained at the site Thursday afternoon.

The incident caused between $10,000 to $15,000 in estimated damage, Priest said.

None of the bicycles at Mock Orange Bikes at nearby 1208 Reynolda Road were damaged. Coffee Park opened as scheduled Thursday morning, Priest said.