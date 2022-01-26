Aircraft builder Boom Supersonic is the company planning to hire more than 1,700 people at Piedmont Triad International, state announces

The money from the council and commissioners hinges on investment and job-creation requirements similar to those in the JDIG package.

The Guilford incentives would amount to 80% of Boom's eligible taxes for 10 years, according to a legal notice released by the county.

In December, the commissioners approved spending $2 million at PTI “to support infrastructure costs related to economic development.”

The Greensboro Council incentive will offer Boom $1,500 per job for at least 1,761 jobs and a projected investment of $500 million at PTI by Dec. 31, 2030.

The incentive requires the jobs to pay at least $15 an hour with an average annual wage of $69,000.

The money is to be paid in five annual installments of no more than $1 million each.

Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”

PTI has a nearly 1,000 acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.