Aircraft builder Boom Supersonic is the company planning to hire more than 1,700 people at Piedmont Triad International, state announces

It's official: Boom Supersonic of Denver is the aircraft manufacturer with plans to build at Piedmont Triad International Airport and hire more than 1,700 people.
The state's Economic Investment Committee identified the company as Boom Technology Inc. as it approved a Job Development Investment Grant package worth up to $106.5 million to pay for infrastructure improvements at PTI.
The committee is required to give final approval to the largest N.C. Commerce Department incentive packages, which it did unanimously at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
In return, Boom has pledged to spend $500 million on a manufacturing, assembly and distribution campus that could create at least 1,761 jobs paying an average annual wage of $68,792.
The committee said Boom also considered sites in Greenville, S.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., for the project. Construction is projected to begin in 2022.
The announcement of the Boom project will take place at 2 p.m. at the airport in a presentation led by Gov. Roy Cooper, state and local elected and economic officials and Boom representatives.
The committee's approval followed the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Greensboro City Council signing off on incentives packages for Boom. Those incentives are worth a combined $29.5 million.
The money from the council and commissioners hinges on investment and job-creation requirements similar to those in the JDIG package.
The Guilford incentives would amount to 80% of Boom's eligible taxes for 10 years, according to a legal notice released by the county.
In December, the commissioners approved spending $2 million at PTI “to support infrastructure costs related to economic development.”
The Greensboro Council incentive will offer Boom $1,500 per job for at least 1,761 jobs and a projected investment of $500 million at PTI by Dec. 31, 2030.
The incentive requires the jobs to pay at least $15 an hour with an average annual wage of $69,000.
The money is to be paid in five annual installments of no more than $1 million each.
Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”
PTI has a nearly 1,000 acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.
“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant,” says the Carolina Core website.
Background
“Project Thunderbird" surfaced out of the blue in November.
The $106.5 million for a “potential high-yield economic-development project” was included in House Bill 334, which Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Dec. 6.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”
Lambeth has said the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI.”
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, has said the PTI project “would be transformative in the sense that it would bring many high paying jobs to our region.”
“I would submit that success brings more success. As advance manufacturing continues to flourish in our region, you are going to see other companies invest in our area. You are probably going to see ancillary companies locate here.”
Boom details
Overture is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.
Overture will be designed with features, such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology.
Boom said Overture is capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 — twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners.
At that speed, Boom said the Overture could make a flight from Newark, N.J., to London in 3½ hours and from San Francisco to Tokyo in 6 hours.
It is expected to be able to fly up to 4,888 miles at a cruising attitude of 60,000 feet.
Boom’s stature in the airline industry gained a major boost in June when it reached an agreement in June with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The deal for the 15 Overtures is valued at $3 billion, according to BusinessInsider.com.
The agreement is contingent on Overture meeting “United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements.”
“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said in June.
“Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we’ll be able to do that on an even greater scale.”
Boom said its order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft that also includes Japan Airlines.
Boom has said it is working with the U.S. Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020.
The company said Jan. 11 that it has expanded its Strategic Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Air Force.
The contract is valued at up to $60 million and involves the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.
“The contract will accelerate critical design and development initiatives on Overture, including wind tunnel testing and propulsion system definition,” Boom said.
Media reports
Even though Boom doesn’t have an existing product, it is not being perceived as a fly-by-night entity in media reports.
For example, Boom was featured in a Nov. 21 segment on CBS’ 60 Minutes that focused on the potential for private airplane manufacturers to revive supersonic passenger travel.
It also has been cited in recent months in similar supersonic travel reports by BBC, CNN, Fortune, New York Times, Reuters, The Economist and Washington Post.
There already is a potential local connection with Boom.
In November 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary Collins Aerospace — which has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem — signed a collaboration agreement with Boom to assist in developing Overture’s “inlet, nacelle and exhaust system technologies that enable fuel burn reduction and cutting edge acoustics for cleaner and quieter supersonic flight.”
Boom touted that Overture “is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
“The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic’s founder and chief executive, has said on its website.
