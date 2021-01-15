Akron Drive bridge reopens in Winston-Salem

Instead, it has that classic pierced railing that local highway folks call a church window rail, and which is officially known as the Texas Classic rail.

It's the kind of rail that lets someone peek through to the scene below.

"We added some stuff because that old bridge had some historical elements," Ivey said. "We worked with historical folks and the city and included some historical elements. It is designed to accommodate future lighting if the city decides."

A similar bridge replacement that has the Texas Classic rail takes Salisbury Street over Salem Parkway in Kernersville. Similarly, Main Street south of Old Salem has a bridge with that kind of rail design.

The new bridge cost $5.4 million to build, Ivey said. The bridge was built by Wright Brothers Construction Co. of Charleston, Tenn.

In addition to the classic railings, the new bridge has a wider deck and improved drainage.

And it also has a coating of an anti-graffiti material to ward off the efforts of would-be taggers.

"We do that in places where we have a long history of being tagged with graffiti," Ivey said. "In theory, it keeps the paint from seeping into the concrete and makes it easier to get off."

