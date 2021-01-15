Akron Drive bridge reopens in Winston-Salem

A new bridge carrying Akron Drive over the Norfolk Southern rail tracks near Liberty Street opened Friday, replacing a bridge that had stood since 1928 over one of the city's major rail crossings.
The new bridge opened about 3 p.m., according to Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.
The bridge over the railroad tracks is between the Liberty Street and Glenn Avenue intersections on Akron Drive.
That portion of Akron forms a major transportation connector on the north side of town, with the busy interchange of Akron Drive and U.S. 52 about a half-mile to the west of the rail crossing.
The crossing was closed and the former bridge torn down in the fall of 2019.
While the bridge was torn down and being replaced, drivers in the area faced a convoluted detour route that involved using Liberty Street to the south of the crossing.
The former bridge had simply aged out, Ivey said.
"Structurally, the bridge needed to be replaced and it came up on our replacement priority list," Ivey said.
Motorists will notice that the bridge doesn't have the plain concrete side railings one sees on many new bridges.
Instead, it has that classic pierced railing that local highway folks call a church window rail, and which is officially known as the Texas Classic rail.
It's the kind of rail that lets someone peek through to the scene below.
"We added some stuff because that old bridge had some historical elements," Ivey said. "We worked with historical folks and the city and included some historical elements. It is designed to accommodate future lighting if the city decides."
A similar bridge replacement that has the Texas Classic rail takes Salisbury Street over Salem Parkway in Kernersville. Similarly, Main Street south of Old Salem has a bridge with that kind of rail design.
The new bridge cost $5.4 million to build, Ivey said. The bridge was built by Wright Brothers Construction Co. of Charleston, Tenn.
In addition to the classic railings, the new bridge has a wider deck and improved drainage.
And it also has a coating of an anti-graffiti material to ward off the efforts of would-be taggers.
"We do that in places where we have a long history of being tagged with graffiti," Ivey said. "In theory, it keeps the paint from seeping into the concrete and makes it easier to get off."
336-727-7369