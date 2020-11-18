 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alamance hires Forsyth public health official Lo Giudice as health director
0 comments

Alamance hires Forsyth public health official Lo Giudice as health director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tony Lo Giudice, assistant health director for Forsyth County, has been hired as health director in Alamance County, effective Nov. 30.

Lo Giudice replaces Stacie Saunders, who took over as Buncombe County’s health director in late July.

Lo Giudice has been with the Forsyth Department of Public Health since 2017.

Dr. Annette Wilson, Alamance's Board of Health chairwoman, said Lo Giudice "exhibits strong leadership, commitment and passion for improving the human condition in Alamance County. Lo Giudice rose to the top during our search process for his extensive knowledge and understanding of the current public health challenges we face today."

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Wednesday that the assistant health director job has been posted and advertised.

"He will be greatly missed as a dedicated and passionate public servant," Swift said. "We're excited about his future in Alamance and hate to see him go."

Richard Craver
Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift Coronavirus

Lo Giudice

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News