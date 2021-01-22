Alan "Phred" Rainey, owner of Earshot Music store in Winston-Salem, has died

After Alan "Phred" Rainey become the owner of the Earshot Music store in Winston-Salem, he reaffirmed his commitment to his customers and the music they cherished, a business associate and a relative say.
"He (Rainey) loved his customers," said Jane Buck of Winston-Salem, who as an independent contractor did marketing and bookkeeping for the music store. "He loved the community, and he loved his music. He loved bringing all of that together."
Rainey was a fixture in the city, Buck said.
"He could find anything that people were looking for," Buck said. "He connected people to the music that they were looking for. He was a special guy."
Phred Rainey, 56, died Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia, said his brother, Mark Rainey of Greensboro.
"One of the things that touched me were how many people who were influenced by him," Mark Rainey said. "Everybody said he was so kind. He had very strong passion for music, and he shared that."
Phred Rainey became the owner of Earshot Music in February 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.
The store, which is at 3254 Silas Creek Parkway, has new and used long-playing vinyl records, compact disks and audio equipment, according to the store's Facebook page.
Before owning the store, Rainey worked as its manager for more than 10 years. The store was initially known as Plan 9/Record Exchange, his LinkedIn page said.
Phred Rainey also worked as a manager, area advisor and used-product manager for the Record Exchange for 19 years in Blacksburg, Va., and oversaw the opening of stores in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill.
"As the owner of the store, he met tons and tons of people and other musicians," Mark Rainey said of his brother.
Mark Rainey thinks his brother developed his love for music after he taught Phred how to play a guitar in the early 1980s, Mark Rainey said.
"The next thing I knew, he was taking off playing guitar," Mark Rainey said. "Phred stuck with it. He had an extensive music background over the years, and he always played original compositions."
A native of Martinsville, Va., Phred Rainey graduated from Martinsville High School in 1982, his brother said.
Phred Rainey graduated in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, which is also known as Virginia Tech, according to Phred Rainey's LinkedIn page.
During his career, Phred Rainey helped form and perform in many bands with names such as "Industrial Soldier" and "Joe The Fireman," his brother said.
"He and the band played (at) informal gatherings such at people's homes — where they could set up."
Phred Rainey and his fellow musicians performed in locations in Virginia and Winston-Salem, including The Garage in 2009 and 2010, Mark Rainey said.
The Garage at 110 W. Seventh St. suspended its operations in January 2019. It served as a venue for local musicans.
His brother played alternative music and loved modern folk music, Mark Rainey said.
"He had very eclectic tastes," Mark Rainey said of Phred Rainey.
Aaron Brookshire of Winston-Salem, a friend of Phred Rainey, said that Phred Rainey will be missed within the Winston-Salem community.
"He was a really swell guy," Brookshire said. "He always kept in touch with his customers."
