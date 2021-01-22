Alan "Phred" Rainey, owner of Earshot Music store in Winston-Salem, has died

After Alan "Phred" Rainey become the owner of the Earshot Music store in Winston-Salem, he reaffirmed his commitment to his customers and the music they cherished, a business associate and a relative say.

"He (Rainey) loved his customers," said Jane Buck of Winston-Salem, who as an independent contractor did marketing and bookkeeping for the music store. "He loved the community, and he loved his music. He loved bringing all of that together."

Rainey was a fixture in the city, Buck said.

"He could find anything that people were looking for," Buck said. "He connected people to the music that they were looking for. He was a special guy."

Phred Rainey, 56, died Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia, said his brother, Mark Rainey of Greensboro.

"One of the things that touched me were how many people who were influenced by him," Mark Rainey said. "Everybody said he was so kind. He had very strong passion for music, and he shared that."

Phred Rainey became the owner of Earshot Music in February 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.