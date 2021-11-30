Alan Toy survived childhood polio. Now, the actor will play another famous polio survivor, FDR, in 'Annie Live!'

Toy became comfortable around crowds when he was, as he put it, "a cute little blond kid who was raising money for the March of Dimes. And so I would be sitting in the back of the Cadillac convertible in the March of Dimes parade. It was a big thing back then. That virus was as deadly and as fearful a pandemic as the one we're going through now, and a lot of efforts were made to fight what they called 'infantile paralysis' at the time.

"President Roosevelt, interestingly, is the one who started that," Toy said. "He asked people to send their dimes to the White House, and that's how it became the March of Dimes."

Local ties

Toy spent much of his youth in Winston-Salem, moving here with his family when he was about 11. He attended Dalton Junior High School and Reynolds High, where he graduated in 1968.

"I graduated in what I think is probably one of the best classes ever," he said, explaining that he and fellow members of the Reynolds High Class of '68 have managed to come back together over the years and created a scholarship program to help younger alumni go to college. "Happily, we've been giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars to new grads, which is something we're all very proud of," he said.