The Aldi grocery store chain said this week it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket chains as part of a growth strategy in the Southeast.

Aldi said the planned transaction “supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

The acquisition includes about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Aldi first established its presence in the Southeast in the mid-1990s and since has invested $2.5 billion in the region.

That includes four locations in Greensboro, two locations in Winston-Salem and High Point, and one each in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lexington, Thomasville and Wilkesboro.