ALERT: Fire destroys house in northwestern Winston-Salem. Police block section of University Parkway.

A fire destroyed an unoccupied house Friday night at 2379 Bethabara Haven Drive, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened at 7:25 p.m. in the city’s northwestern section, said Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 35 firefighters one hour to put out the fire, Grubbs said.

A damage estimate wasn’t available Friday night.

The house and property at 2379 Bethabara Drive have a tax value of $133,900, according to Forsyth County tax records.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Grubbs said.

Winston-Salem police blocked University Parkway northbound between Polo Road and Cherry Street Friday night because of the fire, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

