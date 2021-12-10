ALERT: Fire destroys house in northwestern Winston-Salem. Police block section of University Parkway.

A fire destroyed an unoccupied house Friday night at 2379 Bethabara Haven Drive, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire happened at 7:25 p.m. in the city’s northwestern section, said Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
It took 35 firefighters one hour to put out the fire, Grubbs said.
A damage estimate wasn’t available Friday night.
The house and property at 2379 Bethabara Drive have a tax value of $133,900, according to Forsyth County tax records.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Grubbs said.
Winston-Salem police blocked University Parkway northbound between Polo Road and Cherry Street Friday night because of the fire, police said.
