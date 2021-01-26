Alex Bohannon chosen to fill vacancy on Forsyth school board

Alex Bohannon will be the next member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
He will be sworn in on Feb. 9 at the board's monthly work session.
Bohannon was voted in after a motion to appoint Morticia Parmon failed to garner enough votes on the eight-member board. Parmon was the choice of Board Chairwoman Malishai Woodbury.
Bohannon will fill the seat of Barbara Burke, who left in early December to take on the Winston-Salem City Council.
After the vote for Parmon failed, Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger made a motion to appoint Bohannon, which passed passed unanimously.
New school board members must be of the same political party as the vacating board member and live in the same district. Burke was a Democrat who represented District 1. As the only other representative of District 1, Woodbury made the case that her voice should carry some weight.
In recommending Parmon, Woodbury said the board would get an advocate for District 1, which covers the county's urban core. Parmon also got to know all the Democrats on the school board, Woodbury said.
"I support Morticia Parmon because she literally helped every last Democrat you see on this board from this last election cycle," Woodbury said.
Parmon recently served on the City Council, filling the term of Barbara Burke's mother-in-law, Vivian Burke.
Motsinger made the case that Bohannon has been a faithful attendee of school board meetings for the last several years. He ran for school board in 2018, losing to Burke and Woodbury in the District 1 race. Bohannon had the backing of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.
Motsinger said he would add a fresh perspective to the board.
"He's looked for every opportunity to serve. He has served well," Motsinger said. "Alex will bring to our board a younger voice, a male voice. He will be a good role model for our young boys."
Bohannon will join eight women on the board. Woodbury pushed back on the idea that the board needed a man.
"When I've heard a man needs to be on the board, I want to have a hard conversation about that because we're moving from that in this country," Woodbury said.
Motsinger countered that she has been a feminist most of her life.
"My concern is who serves our district best. Who has shown the longest, deepest commitment to this school board?" she asked.
Deanna Kaplan and Andrea Bramer, both Democrats, put their support behind Bohannon, while Republican Dana Caudill Jones said she would respect the wish of the other District 1 representative, Woodbury.
"I was hoping as a Republican, we'd have a consensus among the Democrats," Jones said.
