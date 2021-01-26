Alex Bohannon chosen to fill vacancy on Forsyth school board

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parmon recently served on the City Council, filling the term of Barbara Burke's mother-in-law, Vivian Burke.

Motsinger made the case that Bohannon has been a faithful attendee of school board meetings for the last several years. He ran for school board in 2018, losing to Burke and Woodbury in the District 1 race. Bohannon had the backing of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.

Motsinger said he would add a fresh perspective to the board.

"He's looked for every opportunity to serve. He has served well," Motsinger said. "Alex will bring to our board a younger voice, a male voice. He will be a good role model for our young boys."

Bohannon will join eight women on the board. Woodbury pushed back on the idea that the board needed a man.

"When I've heard a man needs to be on the board, I want to have a hard conversation about that because we're moving from that in this country," Woodbury said.

Motsinger countered that she has been a feminist most of her life.

"My concern is who serves our district best. Who has shown the longest, deepest commitment to this school board?" she asked.