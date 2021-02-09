Alex Bohannon takes seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will decide at its next meeting whether custodians will get a bump in pay.
The finance committee approved pushing the minimum hourly pay from $11.58 to $12 at a work session of the school board on Tuesday. Those near or above $12 an hour will see an increase of 60 cents an hour.
The full school board must vote on the pay raise and is expected to do so at its Feb. 23 meeting.
The pay raise is for custodians employed by the district and not contract workers.
They are the latest group of school employees to see a pay raise, part of an effort to adjust the district’s compensation rates to make it more competitive. Bus drivers, teacher assistants and child nutrition workers received pay raises in the last two months.
Next month, the district will look at giving pay raises to occupational therapists and physical therapists.
“It’s a start,” Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resource officer, said of the increase for custodians.
The pay raise would be for fulltime and part-time employees. For fulltime employees the pay bump will amount to about $100 a month.
Pay may also increase in the next two years, Bonner-Reed said.
At $11.58 an hour, the district’s minimum pay rate was the lowest in comparison with other school districts, including Lexington City Schools, Davidson County Schools and Stokes County Schools. The hourly pay for custodians for the City of Winston-Salem is $12.51 and $11 for Forsyth County.
The first year of the pay raises will cost $216,300.
The board meeting was the first for new member Alex Bohannon, who was sworn in by Judge Denise Hartsfield.
Bohannon fills the seat of Barbara Burke, who left the board to become a member of the Winston-Salem City Council in December. The board unanimously approved Bohannon at last month’s meeting.
The board also talked at length about a five-week summer program that will be offered to students who struggled this year. Offered four days a week, the program will be open to students in K-12 and focus on literacy, math and science.
More details about the program will be available at the next board meeting.
The board also learned that it will get about $66 million in federal money from the Coronavirus relief act that was passed in December. The money may be used for such projects as learning loss, reopening schools and improving air quality in schools.
Responding to a question from Dana Caudill Jones about graduation, Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said she hopes that schools can hold some sort of face-to-face ceremony.
“We definitely want to try to have a normal experience but broken down into cohorts,” she said.
