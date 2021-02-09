Alex Bohannon takes seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education

At $11.58 an hour, the district’s minimum pay rate was the lowest in comparison with other school districts, including Lexington City Schools, Davidson County Schools and Stokes County Schools. The hourly pay for custodians for the City of Winston-Salem is $12.51 and $11 for Forsyth County.

The first year of the pay raises will cost $216,300.

The board meeting was the first for new member Alex Bohannon, who was sworn in by Judge Denise Hartsfield.

Bohannon fills the seat of Barbara Burke, who left the board to become a member of the Winston-Salem City Council in December. The board unanimously approved Bohannon at last month’s meeting.

The board also talked at length about a five-week summer program that will be offered to students who struggled this year. Offered four days a week, the program will be open to students in K-12 and focus on literacy, math and science.

More details about the program will be available at the next board meeting.

The board also learned that it will get about $66 million in federal money from the Coronavirus relief act that was passed in December. The money may be used for such projects as learning loss, reopening schools and improving air quality in schools.