All NC adults should be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appoints by May, Governor Roy Cooper says

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said those newly eligible include individuals who have asthma, battling cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, sickle-cell disease and obesity.

Also eligible are more individuals living in certain congregate living settings.

"I would encourage anyone with an underlining medical condition or may be obese, a smoker to look to see if they are now eligible," Cohen said.

Easing restrictions

Cooper said he is leaning toward easing additional socioeconomic restrictions as his current pandemic executive order expires March 26.

"Our (COVID-19 metrics) continue to improve," Cooper said. "We said from the get-go that we were going to follow the science and data, and we have been as we've been easing restrictions."

Cooper said recent reopening steps that went into effect Feb. 26 included lifting the statewide COVID-19 curfew and easing a number of restrictions affecting public gatherings, including large outdoor events.

"More people are getting back out and doing things, and that's positive for our economy," Cooper said. “With more students in the classroom and millions of people receiving vaccines, there is hope on the horizon.