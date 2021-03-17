All NC adults should be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appoints by May, Governor Roy Cooper says

Continued improvements of the key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina has Gov. Roy Cooper confident that the state will be prepared to open vaccinations to all adult residents by May 1.
That's the date President Joe Biden has urged all governors to aim for regarding vaccination appointments — with the caveat that demand will continue to exceed supply for several more weeks.
Cooper said his decisions to accelerate the timeline have been based on provider feedback and expected supply of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
"I know that everyone was excited to hear the president's (May 1 appointment) challenge," Cooper said. "North Carolina will be ready to meet this challenge thanks to our vaccine team's planning, increased supply we expect to receive, and the hard work of providers."
As part of demonstrating that confidence, Cooper and state health officials on Wednesday made more individuals in Group Four immediately eligible for appointments.
They include "anyone with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk for severe illness is now eligible," Cooper said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimates there are about 2.9 million North Carolinians with high-risk medical conditions previously not eligible for vaccinations.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said those newly eligible include individuals who have asthma, battling cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, sickle-cell disease and obesity.
Also eligible are more individuals living in certain congregate living settings.
"I would encourage anyone with an underlining medical condition or may be obese, a smoker to look to see if they are now eligible," Cohen said.
Easing restrictions
Cooper said he is leaning toward easing additional socioeconomic restrictions as his current pandemic executive order expires March 26.
"Our (COVID-19 metrics) continue to improve," Cooper said. "We said from the get-go that we were going to follow the science and data, and we have been as we've been easing restrictions."
Cooper said recent reopening steps that went into effect Feb. 26 included lifting the statewide COVID-19 curfew and easing a number of restrictions affecting public gatherings, including large outdoor events.
"More people are getting back out and doing things, and that's positive for our economy," Cooper said. “With more students in the classroom and millions of people receiving vaccines, there is hope on the horizon.
"While our trends look good, we know keeping a watchful and concerned eye on the COVID-19 variants we're seeing in our state," Cooper said. "This is another reason we must keep up our prevention efforts."
Vaccinations
Statewide, 3.45 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.22 million by medical providers and 230,773 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 1.97 million and 1.18 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 73,455 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 25.7% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 16.5% both doses.
Cohen said DHHS is receiving currently about 240,000 doses weekly from the federal government, up from 120,000 at the end of January. Those totals do not include doses going to pharmacies and federal mass-vaccination sites.
Cohen said DHHS has been told the weekly supply could exceed 350,000 by early April, primarily additional supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We hope to be able to continue to work through our eligibility groups to stay on track for President Biden's goal for all adults to be eligible on May 1," Cohen said.
Group Four
Cooper approved March 3 a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that began March 10.
Those who became eligible March 10 were individuals ages 18 to 64 at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings and those experiencing homelessness.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia. It also includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes during their lifetime.
Group Four also includes other essential workers who did not meet the criteria for being considered as frontline, such as working from home during the pandemic.
Those members still will not be eligible for vaccinations until April 7.
Those employment sectors include: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
The April 7 eligibility also affects some college students who live in fraternities, sororities and other congregate living conditions.
Cooper continues to acknowledge there are North Carolinians in Groups One through Three who are declining to get vaccinated.
However, he said that the more these individuals talk with community leaders and doctors and other people that they trust "that the vaccine is safe, more and more people are coming over, so we want to give them as much time for that kind of education."
Cooper also cited an economic jobs aspect to being vaccinated.
"We know there is going to be a lot of jobs where it's going to be important to be vaccinated because they deal with the public," Cooper said.
Cooper said he plans to talk with legislative leaders about whether vaccines should be required for certain jobs.
"Suffice to say we're going to be pushing for people to get this vaccine," Cooper said.
"We're going to continue to work with businesses and others about the best way to do that."
