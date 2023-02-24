Forsyth County, along with all of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, are in the low category for COVID-19 community spread.

Forsyth had been in the medium category during the previous five reports.

The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday has Forsyth’s three key metrics still trending in a more positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 109 in Forsyth, compared with 115 and 162 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 8.8, compared with 10.2 and 12.6 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.7% and 3.7% in the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 192 COVID-19 patients, up from 187 for the week that ended Feb. 11.

Besides Forsyth, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties also were lowered from the medium to low category.

Forsyth COVID-19 update

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth remained on a slight decline last week with one additional confirmed related death reported by DHHS on Wednesday.

There were 428 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 448 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 417 for the week that ended Dec. 3.

About 24.8%, or 106, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,166 confirmed cases and 964 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Influenza report

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 178 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1. That’s up five from the previous DHHS report for the week that ended Feb. 11.

All five deaths were confirmed last week. Four deaths were in the age 65 and older category, while one was in the 25-to-49 age category.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 123 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 36 in the 50-to-64 age group, 16 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.