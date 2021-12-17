 Skip to main content
Alleged cancer scam leads to charges against Clemmons woman
Alleged cancer scam leads to charges against Clemmons woman

A Clemmons woman has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense after she was accused of raising money by falsely claiming she was suffering from terminal cancer, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reported.

Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, was charged with four felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and released on a $5,000 bond. Stultz was shown as living in the Morgan Place apartment complex in Clemmons.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that his department received a report Aug. 27 from someone who said she had given money to a female acquaintance on four occasions on the belief that the recipient was suffering from a terminal cancer.

The sheriff said the victim gave $975 after she was led to believe that Stultz was suffering from financial hardship because of her medical treatments.

The victim told deputies that when she learned Stultz was not suffering from cancer, she confronted her and asked for the money back. She said Stultz then stopped all communication with her.

Detective J. Roberts of the economic crimes unit of the sheriff's office investigated. Search warrants were conducted on Stultz’s social media accounts, and it was verified that she had solicited cash donations from other individuals as well as churches, the sheriff's office said

Authorities said Stultz also created a GoFundMe page to accept donations for her claimed hardship.

She was charged in Clemmons and taken to the Iredell County Jail for a hearing at the magistrate's office there.

Authorities said Stultz had a prior history of misdemeanor larceny and common law forgery.

