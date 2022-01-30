Alleging unprofessional behavior, Davie County terminates its agreement with Advance Fire Department

Alleging unprofessional behavior at the Advance Fire Department, Davie County terminated its agreement for housing its transport unit, personnel, equipment and supplies of the Davie County Emergency Medical Services at the department, Davie County Manager David Bone said.
Bone sent that message to Rodney Miller, the chief of the Advance Fire Department, in a letter dated Jan. 21.
The reason for the agreement’s termination was multiple reports of unprofessional behavior, which was witnessed by the Davie County EMS staff at the fire department by AFD personnel and their guests, Bone wrote in his letter.
The fire department is located at 1869 N.C. 801 South in Advance.
Bone mentioned unwanted physical touching, production of alcohol (wine-making) inside the fire station, male and female visitors being allowed upstairs in the staff's bedrooms and loud behavior and late-night noise, including someone banging on a pistol with a hammer, attempting to repair a handgun, according to the letter.
Daniel Burke, the board chairman of the Advance Fire Department, released a statement Wednesday, saying that the "Advance Fire Department will not condone, permit or tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment by or against our employees or volunteers."
The fire department will investigate the matter and will take remedial action if the allegations of improper conduct are substantiated, Burke said.
The Advance Fire Department has entered into a new agreement with Davie County to ensure that an EMS unit will be located in Advance at the AFD Station 12-2, Burke said. That building is at 169 Fire Station Road in Advance.
The Davie County EMS is operating a daytime shift out of this facility, providing coverage to residents who live in northeastern Davie County, Davie County said in a statement.
"This new agreement will provide sufficient coverage of our citizens and improve response times," Burke said. "We will continue to work cooperatively and in partnership with the county to protect the health and safety of Davie County citizens."
