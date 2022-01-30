Alleging unprofessional behavior, Davie County terminates its agreement with Advance Fire Department

Alleging unprofessional behavior at the Advance Fire Department, Davie County terminated its agreement for housing its transport unit, personnel, equipment and supplies of the Davie County Emergency Medical Services at the department, Davie County Manager David Bone said.

Bone sent that message to Rodney Miller, the chief of the Advance Fire Department, in a letter dated Jan. 21.

The reason for the agreement’s termination was multiple reports of unprofessional behavior, which was witnessed by the Davie County EMS staff at the fire department by AFD personnel and their guests, Bone wrote in his letter.

The fire department is located at 1869 N.C. 801 South in Advance.

Bone mentioned unwanted physical touching, production of alcohol (wine-making) inside the fire station, male and female visitors being allowed upstairs in the staff's bedrooms and loud behavior and late-night noise, including someone banging on a pistol with a hammer, attempting to repair a handgun, according to the letter.