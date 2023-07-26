Allstate has been approved to withdraw from a high-profile state economic incentive agreement after the insurer said Tuesday its employee work-from-home policy will keep it from reaching a 2,250-job pledge in Charlotte.

Allstate announced its expansion plans in August 2017.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allstate has implemented a national corporate policy to adopt an employee-choice work environment as the best way forward for the company,” the insurer said.

Allstate said that as of Dec. 31, “just 213 of our NC employees elected for an in-person work environment at our Charlotte campus.”

“For this reason, this project will not meet the minimum project headcount level necessary to begin claiming benefits.”

The state Economic Investment Committee approved Allstate’s voluntary termination of what could have been up to $17.8 million in incentives from the Job Development Investment Grant program.

N.C. Commerce Department confirmed the insurer had not been paid any incentive grants toward the Charlotte project.

Besides the jobs pledge, Allstate said it would spend $22 million in capital investments on the Charlotte facilities.

Allstate told Commerce it has spent $39 million on capital investments for the Charlotte facilities.

Allstate said that “without question, Allstate continues to view the state of North Carolina as a strategic market to attract talent, and an excellent place for our employees to reside.”

“In fact, we believe that the new workplace policy will ultimately open up more employment opportunities throughout the state, enabling North Carolina residents previously unable to work for our company due to circumstances or geographical constraints to now be a part of our team.”

It is the second largest termination of a state incentive package, trailing only health insurer Centene’s pledge in July 2020 of 6,000 jobs and $1.043 billion in capital investments for an East Coast hub in Charlotte.

Centene had been eligible for up to a record $387.9 million in performance-based incentives over a 39-year period as part of the first JDIG transformative economic project in state history.

However, by August 2022, Centene backed out of the JDIG package — also because of employees’ preference of work-from-home.

Even though it has about 1,700 employees in Charlotte, Centene said in August 2022 that “there has been a fundamental shift in the way people want to work.

“Today, almost 90% of our workforce is working fully remote or in a hybrid work environment, and workplace flexibility is essential to attracting and retaining our top talent.”